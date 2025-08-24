Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The triumph of the Oasis reunion: Resilience rules the day as the Gallaghers end their feud

By Ramona Alaggia, Professor, Social Work, University of Toronto
The long-awaited Oasis reunion tour is a rousing success. Since launching in Wales in July, the band has been selling out shows across four continents, including two stops in Toronto.

Reviews have been glowing, and fans are thrilled not just with the music…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Treasury has a great cost-benefit calculator for big-spending projects – we just need to use it better
~ A living archive: 42 Indigenous languages in Bangladesh preserved under one online portal
~ Is your diet influencing your dreams? Here’s what our research says about food and nightmares
~ What, exactly, is space-time?
~ Until Haiti tackles systemic corruption and bad governance, its people will remain impoverished
~ How businesses deflect responsibilities for addressing modern slavery in their supply chains
~ Albanese government to bring forward start of its home deposit guarantee changes
~ The Gambia’s new constitution has stalled again – 5 reasons why and what that means for democracy
~ Data that is stored and not used has a carbon footprint. How companies can manage dark data better
~ 250,000 Ethiopians migrate every year: what drives them and what needs to change
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter