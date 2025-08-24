Is your diet influencing your dreams? Here’s what our research says about food and nightmares
By Jade Radke, PhD Student, Behavioral Sustainability Lab, University of British Columbia
Claudia Picard-Deland, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Université de Montréal
Russell Arnold Powell, Professor Emeritus, Department of Psychology, MacEwan University
Tore Nielsen, Professor of Psychiatry, Université de Montréal
Have you ever wondered if a bizarre dream was caused by something you ate the night before? If so, you’re not alone. We all have strange or unsettling dreams now and then, and when we do, we want to know what might cause them.
For centuries, people have believed that what and when they eat can influence their dreams. A prominent example of this can be found in the early 20th-century comic strip Dream of the Rarebit Fiend, in which characters often blamed their strange dreams on having eaten…
