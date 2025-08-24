Tolerance.ca
Until Haiti tackles systemic corruption and bad governance, its people will remain impoverished

By Ruolz Ariste, Adjunct Professor, School of Public Policy and Administration, Carleton University
Haiti’s Patriotic Congress for National Rescue, launched by the academic community and civil society organizations, recently held a nearly month-long period of consultations across Haiti and its diaspora over the worsening crisis in the Caribbean nation.

It concluded on June 27 with 25 proposals on three points: 19 on the security crisis and six on reforms to public governance…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
