Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Gambia’s new constitution has stalled again – 5 reasons why and what that means for democracy

By Satang Nabaneh, Director of Programs, Human Rights Center; Research Professor of Law, University of Dayton School of Law, University of Dayton
The Gambia’s latest attempt at passing a new constitution suffered a setback due to controversial clauses, including retroactive presidential term limits.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
