Human Rights Observatory

International Day for Remembrance of Slave Trade: ‘Time to abolish exploitation once and for all’

Victims of atrocities and freedom fighters across history can inspire future generations to build just societies,the chief of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) said on the occasion of the International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition, commemorated annually on 23 August.


