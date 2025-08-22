Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Remembering the second world war’s Burma campaign with the descendants of Japanese fighters on the 80th anniversary of VJ day

By Kyoko Murakami, Lecturer in psychology, University of Westminster, London, University of Westminster
To mark 80 years since the end of the second world war, a group of ten Japanese people whose fathers and grandfathers once fought against the British travelled to the UK to mark victory over Japan day (VJ day). The story of their ancestors is one that is often forgotten. These men fought during the Burma campaign between 1942 and 1945 – one of the most brutal but often overlooked episodes of the war.

The Burma Campaign Society’s (BCS) Japan branch hope to shed light on this episode by fusing personal memory with national…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
