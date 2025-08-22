Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why a new ‘iron curtain’ is being built across Europe. This time it’s to keep Russia out

By Natasha Lindstaedt, Professor in the Department of Government, University of Essex
Some European states are worrird after a Ukraine-Russia ceasefire Moscow might turn its firepower on them, so are building hundreds of miles of defensive wall.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Topshop’s return to the high street must appeal to gen-Z to succeed
~ Remembering the second world war’s Burma campaign with the descendants of Japanese fighters on the 80th anniversary of VJ day
~ Movement signatures: how we move, gesture and use facial expressions could be as unique as a fingerprint
~ Glasgow’s Citizens Theatre reopens: what its seven-year transformation reveals about the future of historic venues
~ Why Ireland’s mild temperatures won’t protect it from the climate crisis
~ Can AI teach us how animals think?
~ Why gold may be losing its shine as a safe-haven investment
~ Hydration may be your best defence against stress, new study shows
~ #MeToo in the movies – what to watch, see and play this week
~ Saudi Arabia: Deplorable execution exposes broken promise to halt death penalty for juveniles
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter