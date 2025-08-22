Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Ireland’s mild temperatures won’t protect it from the climate crisis

By Graham J Dwyer, Associate Professor of Social Innovation, Trinity College Dublin
Karen Helen Wilshire, Professor of Climate Sciences, Trinity College Dublin
The island of Ireland has a moderate climate, with few temperature extremes. Its temperature record is still “only” 33°C – almost every other country has been hotter at some point.

But even somewhere with a relatively pleasant and cool climate isn’t immune to the risks of climate change. Recent severe storms like Floris, Bert, Darragh and Eowyn have brought strong winds, more intense floods and a greater…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
