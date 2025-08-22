Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can AI teach us how animals think?

By Shelley Brady, Postdoctoral Researcher in Animal Behaviour, Assistive Technology and Epilepsy, Dublin City University
How is an animal feeling at a given moment? Humans have long recognised certain well-known behaviour like a cat hissing as a warning, but in many cases we’ve had little clue of what’s going on inside an animal’s head.

Now we have a better idea, thanks to a Milan-based researcher who has developed an AI model that he claims can detect whether their calls express positive or negative emotions. Stavros Ntalampiras’s deep-learning model, which was published in Scientific Reports, can recognise emotional tones…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Topshop’s return to the high street must appeal to gen-Z to succeed
~ Remembering the second world war’s Burma campaign with the descendants of Japanese fighters on the 80th anniversary of VJ day
~ Movement signatures: how we move, gesture and use facial expressions could be as unique as a fingerprint
~ Why a new ‘iron curtain’ is being built across Europe. This time it’s to keep Russia out
~ Glasgow’s Citizens Theatre reopens: what its seven-year transformation reveals about the future of historic venues
~ Why Ireland’s mild temperatures won’t protect it from the climate crisis
~ Why gold may be losing its shine as a safe-haven investment
~ Hydration may be your best defence against stress, new study shows
~ #MeToo in the movies – what to watch, see and play this week
~ Saudi Arabia: Deplorable execution exposes broken promise to halt death penalty for juveniles
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter