Hydration may be your best defence against stress, new study shows

By Daniel Kashi, Post-Doctoral Research Officer, Liverpool John Moores University
Neil Walsh, Professor, Applied Physiology, Liverpool John Moores University
Most people know they should drink more water, but our new research reveals an unexpected consequence of falling short: it could be making everyday stress significantly harder to handle.

Our study, published in the Journal of Applied Physiology, found that people who drank less than 1.5 litres daily showed dramatically higher levels of cortisol – the body’s primary stress hormone – when faced with stressful situations. The finding suggests that chronic mild dehydration may amplify stress…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
