Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

#MeToo in the movies – what to watch, see and play this week

By Anna Walker, Senior Arts + Culture Editor, The Conversation
It’s been almost a decade since the #MeToo movement promised to bring abusers in Hollywood to account. I’ve watched with interest as films have interrogated the moment in the years since. In 2020, there was Promising Young Woman, in which Carey Mulligan played a woman hellbent on punishing those who get away with abuse. And in 2023, Women Talking focused on a group of American Mennonite women who meet to discuss their future after discovering a history of rape in the colony.

Sorry…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Topshop’s return to the high street must appeal to gen-Z to succeed
~ Remembering the second world war’s Burma campaign with the descendants of Japanese fighters on the 80th anniversary of VJ day
~ Movement signatures: how we move, gesture and use facial expressions could be as unique as a fingerprint
~ Why a new ‘iron curtain’ is being built across Europe. This time it’s to keep Russia out
~ Glasgow’s Citizens Theatre reopens: what its seven-year transformation reveals about the future of historic venues
~ Why Ireland’s mild temperatures won’t protect it from the climate crisis
~ Can AI teach us how animals think?
~ Why gold may be losing its shine as a safe-haven investment
~ Hydration may be your best defence against stress, new study shows
~ Saudi Arabia: Deplorable execution exposes broken promise to halt death penalty for juveniles
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter