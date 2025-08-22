Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: Deplorable execution exposes broken promise to halt death penalty for juveniles

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the news that Saudi authorities executed Jalal Labbad on 21 August 2025 for crimes allegedly committed when he was under 18 years of age [a child], Bissan Fakih, Amnesty International’s Middle East Campaigner, said: “Saudi Arabia’s execution of Jalal Labbad is deplorable and underscores the devastating toll of the authorities’ ruthless use of […] The post Saudi Arabia: Deplorable execution exposes broken promise to halt death penalty for juveniles  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
