Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel/OPT: States must act now to halt Israel’s military takeover of Gaza City as famine officially declared

By Amnesty International
Responding to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification’s official declaration of famine in Gaza City today, Amnesty International’s Senior Director for Research, Advocacy, Policy and Campaigns, Erika Guevara Rosas, said: “Today’s official declaration of famine is a devastating confirmation of what humanitarian and human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, have been warning of for months, […] The post Israel/OPT: States must act now to halt Israel’s military takeover of Gaza City as famine officially declared  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Saudi Arabia: Deplorable execution exposes broken promise to halt death penalty for juveniles
~ A Detroit street is named in honor of Vincent Chin – his death mobilized Asian American activists nationwide
~ Trump’s Epstein problem is real: New poll shows many in his base disapprove of his handling of the files, and some supporters are having second thoughts about electing him
~ A straight face, with a wink – the subtle humor of deadpan photography
~ The first stars may not have been as uniformly massive as astronomers thought
~ Misunderstood Malthus: The English thinker whose name is synonymous with doom and gloom has lessons for today
~ The ‘security guarantee’ paradox: Too weak and it won’t protect Ukraine; too robust and Russia won’t accept it
~ Slovenia: Facilitating the transfer of arms to Israel ‘alarming’ and violates international law
~ Indigenous digital activists in Mexico assert their self-determination with regard to artificial intelligence
~ LIVE on August 26: Competing influences – Unpacking China's green investments in South Asia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter