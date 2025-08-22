Trump’s Epstein problem is real: New poll shows many in his base disapprove of his handling of the files, and some supporters are having second thoughts about electing him
By Tatishe Nteta, Provost Professor of Political Science and Director of the UMass Amherst Poll, UMass Amherst
Adam Eichen, Ph.D. Candidate in Political Science, UMass Amherst
Alexander Theodoridis, Associate Professor of Political Science, UMass Amherst
Jesse Rhodes, Associate Professor of Political Science, UMass Amherst
Raymond La Raja, Professor of Political Science, UMass Amherst
The MAGA base is not happy. Trump’s handling of the Epstein controversy has done significant damage to his standing, particularly among his core supporters.
- Friday, August 22, 2025