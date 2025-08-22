Tolerance.ca
The first stars may not have been as uniformly massive as astronomers thought

By Luke Keller, Professor of Physics and Astronomy, Ithaca College
For decades, astronomers have wondered what the very first stars in the universe were like. These stars formed new chemical elements, which enriched the universe and allowed the next generations of stars to form the first planets.

The first stars were initially composed of pure hydrogen and helium, and they were massive – hundreds to thousands of times the mass of the Sun and millions of times more luminous. Their short lives ended in enormous…The Conversation


