Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Slovenia: Facilitating the transfer of arms to Israel ‘alarming’ and violates international law

By Amnesty International
According to media reports, A-E Electronics, a subsidiary of Israel’s biggest arms manufacturer Elbit Systems, used a Slovenian port to transport military cargo to Israel despite Slovenia’s decision to ban the export, import and transit of military equipment to and from Israel. On 31 July, in light of the European Union’s shameful failure to take […] The post Slovenia: Facilitating the transfer of arms to Israel ‘alarming’ and violates international law appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
