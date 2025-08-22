Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indigenous digital activists in Mexico assert their self-determination with regard to artificial intelligence

By Teodora C. Hasegan
What does artificial intelligence mean for Mexico's Indigenous languages? For two days, digital activists reflected on how these technologies can revitalize or threaten their languages and cultures.


