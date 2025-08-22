Plastic microbeads: great in your face wash, bad in your food – how South Africa’s ban can work better
By Anusha Rajkaran, Associate Professor , University of the Western Cape
Conrad Sparks, Acting Research Chair: Oceans Economy and Acting Director: Centre for Sustainable Oceans, Cape Peninsula University of Technology
South Africa plans to ban plastic microbead particles that wash into the ocean and end up in the fish we consume. The ban may take two years to come into effect.
