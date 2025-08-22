Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

It’s 25 years since London got a mayor – and our polling reveals discontent

By Elizabeth Simon, Postdoctoral Researcher in British Politics, Queen Mary University of London
Colm Murphy, Lecturer in British Politics, Queen Mary University of London
In 1998, British prime minister Tony Blair was bullish about his government’s vision for local democracy in London. A city-wide referendum had just firmly endorsed New Labour’s plan to give London a mayor. Though only a third of the electorate turned out, 72% of them were in favour – much healthier than the 50% of Welsh voters who ensured, by a hair’s breadth, the creation of their devolved assembly the year before.

Blair held up the UK’s capital city as a trailblazer. “Once they see how much London is benefiting from having a mayor,” he…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
