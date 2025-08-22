It’s 25 years since London got a mayor – and our polling reveals discontent
By Elizabeth Simon, Postdoctoral Researcher in British Politics, Queen Mary University of London
Colm Murphy, Lecturer in British Politics, Queen Mary University of London
In 1998, British prime minister Tony Blair was bullish about his government’s vision for local democracy in London. A city-wide referendum had just firmly endorsed New Labour’s plan to give London a mayor. Though only a third of the electorate turned out, 72% of them were in favour – much healthier than the 50% of Welsh voters who ensured, by a hair’s breadth, the creation of their devolved assembly the year before.
Blair held up the UK’s capital city as a trailblazer. “Once they see how much London is benefiting from having a mayor,” he…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, August 22, 2025