Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why losing weight or cutting alcohol isn’t always best after illness strikes

By Justin Stebbing, Professor of Biomedical Sciences, Anglia Ruskin University
The health advice that keeps you from getting sick might actually harm you once you’re already ill. This counterintuitive medical reality has a new name: “Cuomo’s paradox”, coined by Professor Raphael Cuomo at UC San Diego School of Medicine after analysing findings across numerous studies.

The paradox describes how behaviour long considered unhealthy – carrying extra weight, drinking moderate amounts of alcohol, having elevated cholesterol – sometimes correlates with better survival in people…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Indigenous digital activists in Mexico assert their self-determination with regard to artificial intelligence
~ LIVE on August 26: Competing influences – Unpacking China's green investments in South Asia
~ Plastic microbeads: great in your face wash, bad in your food – how South Africa’s ban can work better
~ It’s 25 years since London got a mayor – and our polling reveals discontent
~ Zone zero: the rise of effortless exercise
~ Why Japanese American memories of US internment during the second world war are stirring up protests in 2025
~ Tiny Bookshop: why gamers are choosing to spend their free time simulating work – according to philosophy
~ Vitamin D deficiency is widespread – but overusing supplements can be just as dangerous
~ 8 Years On: Accountability needed for Myanmar atrocities against Rohingya
~ The Life of Chuck: Stephen King adaptation celebrates the richness of ordinary life
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter