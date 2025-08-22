Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Japanese American memories of US internment during the second world war are stirring up protests in 2025

By Rachel Pistol, Senior Research Fellow, University of Southampton
The recent opening of an immigration centre in El Paso, Texas, has reignited protests of the Trump administration’s tough immigration plans from Japanese Americans. The internment camp, which opened in August 2025, is on the site of a military base that was used to intern Japanese Americans during the war.

In the past few months hundreds of Japanese Americans have been protesting the construction…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
