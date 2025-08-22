Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tiny Bookshop: why gamers are choosing to spend their free time simulating work – according to philosophy

By Owen Brierley, Course Leader in the Department of Creative Industries, Kingston University
In the recently released game Tiny Bookshop you are invited to “leave everything behind and open a tiny bookshop by the sea”. Tiny Bookshop has been described as an ambient narrative management game, which has a cosy and calming feel.

From Zoo Tycoon to SimCity and now Tiny Bookshop, computer games have made work feel like play. But the recent explosion of “cosy work simulators”…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
