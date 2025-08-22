Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Burnt out and radicalised: how workplace exhaustion breeds extremist thinking – new study

By Alexios Arvanitis, Associate Professor of Social Psychology, University of Crete, University of Crete
When Luigi Mangione was arrested for the alleged murder of the CEO of UnitedHealthcare in December 2024, public reaction shocked observers. Far from universal condemnation, many people expressed support. This was especially true among younger people, with polls showing 41% of young adults viewed the murder as acceptable.

So what leads the average person to justify extreme violence? Our…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
