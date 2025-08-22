Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Trump administration wants to use the military against drug traffickers. History suggests this may backfire

By Philip Johnson, Lecturer, College of Business, Government and Law, Flinders University
In the US, political consensus portrays the fentanyl crisis as a border problem but military action is unlikely to solve the issue.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The ancient Greeks invented democracy – and warned us how it could go horribly wrong
~ Australia will get a register to track educators and CCTV trial in centres – we still need more to keep kids safe
~ When it comes to wellbeing, what are the pros and cons of working in an office vs from home?
~ Israel opens new front in Gaza war
~ Ancient shells and pottery reveal the vast 3,200-years-old trade routes of Oceania’s Indigenous peoples
~ The Cochrane library is a global source of independent health evidence for everyone – why is NZ restricting access?
~ Tit-for-tat gerrymandering wars won’t end soon – what happens in Texas and California doesn’t stay there
~ After three days of talks, a fairer tax system is on the agenda. There’s no shortage of ideas
~ The US government wants to use the military against drug traffickers. History suggests this may backfire
~ Overseas bounties, patriotic education and suppression: how the national security law is changing Hong Kong
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter