Human Rights Observatory

Tit-for-tat gerrymandering wars won’t end soon – what happens in Texas and California doesn’t stay there

By Gibbs Knotts, Professor of Political Science, Coastal Carolina University
Christopher A. Cooper, Professor of Political Science & Public Affairs, Western Carolina University
Congressional redistricting – the process of drawing electoral districts to account for population changes – was conceived by the Founding Fathers as a once-per-decade redrawing of district lines following the decennial U.S. census. Today it has devolved into a near-constant feature of American politics – often in response to litigation, and frequently with the intent of maintaining or gaining partisan advantage.

Polls show widespread…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
