Human Rights Observatory

Wildfire disasters are increasingly in the news, yet less land is burning globally – here’s why

By Mojtaba Sadegh, Associate Professor of Civil Engineering; Senior Fellow at the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health, Boise State University
John Abatzoglou, Professor of Engineering, University of California, Merced
Seyd Teymoor Seydi, Researcher in Remote Sensing, Boise State University
Even though you may mostly hear about fires in the US, Canada, Europe and Australia, it’s Africa that has far and away the most acreage burned and people exposed to fire.The Conversation


