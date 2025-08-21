Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel is on notice for using sexual violence against Palestinians. It’s all too common as a war tactic

By Peninah Kansiime, Lecturer in Social Work, Edith Cowan University
Giselle Woodley, Lecturer and Research Fellow, Edith Cowan University
Horrific allegations of gang rape and reports of the targeting of reproductive facilities have alarmed the international community, but sadly, the strategy is not new.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Wildfire disasters are increasingly in the news, yet less land is burning globally – here’s why
~ 5 vital leadership takeaways from the life of Chief Poundmaker
~ An attempt to lower NZ electricity prices could end up doing the opposite – here’s why
~ Climate change is driving a silent, sinister change in Australia’s mountain ash forests
~ What’s a ‘black moon’? Here’s why it’s worth looking up at the sky this week
~ Should I break up with my GP? 4 signs it may be time
~ Friday essay: The dangers of centrism in a time of crisis
~ The ancient Greeks and Romans grappled with housing crises, too
~ Almost unimaginable beauty and opulence: the paradise pleasure gardens of ancient Persia
~ Anger after university cuts funds supporting dictionary of Australianisms
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter