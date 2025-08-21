Climate change is driving a silent, sinister change in Australia’s mountain ash forests
By Raphael Trouve, Senior Research Fellow in Forest Dynamics and Statistical Modelling, The University of Melbourne
Craig Nitschke, Associate Professor in Forest and Landscape Dynamics, The University of Melbourne
Patrick Baker, Professor of Silviculture and Forest Ecology, The University of Melbourne
Something silent and sinister is happening in Australia’s mountain ash forests. As temperatures rise, these ecosystems are slowly, steadily losing their trees – and with them, their ability to store carbon.
Mountain ash (Eucalyptus regnans) forests in southeastern Australia can store from 415 to 819 tonnes of carbon per hectare. That’s more per hectare than the Amazon…
© The Conversation
