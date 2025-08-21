Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What’s a ‘black moon’? Here’s why it’s worth looking up at the sky this week

By Laura Nicole Driessen, Postdoctoral Researcher in Radio Astronomy, University of Sydney
There’s been a lot of buzz online about the August “black moon”, happening later this week.

While you’ve probably heard of a “blue moon” before, this might be the first time you’ve encountered its ominous-sounding counterpart.

You’re not alone. In fact, neither “blue moon” nor “black moon” are astronomical terms. They describe the moments when the lunar calendar and our calendar year fall out of alignment.

So what is a black…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Wildfire disasters are increasingly in the news, yet less land is burning globally – here’s why
~ 5 vital leadership takeaways from the life of Chief Poundmaker
~ An attempt to lower NZ electricity prices could end up doing the opposite – here’s why
~ Israel is on notice for using sexual violence against Palestinians. It’s all too common as a war tactic
~ Climate change is driving a silent, sinister change in Australia’s mountain ash forests
~ Should I break up with my GP? 4 signs it may be time
~ Friday essay: The dangers of centrism in a time of crisis
~ The ancient Greeks and Romans grappled with housing crises, too
~ Almost unimaginable beauty and opulence: the paradise pleasure gardens of ancient Persia
~ Anger after university cuts funds supporting dictionary of Australianisms
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter