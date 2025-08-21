Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Friday essay: The dangers of centrism in a time of crisis

By Richard Denniss, Adjunct Professor, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
The science says we need to rush on climate change, but centrists like our PM are still telling us it’s not yet time to stop building new gas or coal mines.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
