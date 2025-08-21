Tolerance.ca
Almost unimaginable beauty and opulence: the paradise pleasure gardens of ancient Persia

By Peter Edwell, Associate Professor in Ancient History, Macquarie University
Some of the most enduring ancient myths in the Persian world were centred around gardens of almost unimaginable beauty and opulence.

The biblical Garden of Eden and the Epic of Gilgamesh’s Garden of the Gods are prominent examples. In these myths, paradise was an opulent garden of tranquillity and abundance.

But how did this concept of paradise originate? And what did these beautiful gardens look and feel like in antiquity?

Pairi-daēza is where we get the word ‘paradise’


The English word "paradise" derives…




© The Conversation -
