By ‘focusing on the family,’ James Dobson helped propel US evangelicals back into politics – making the Religious Right into the cultural force it is today
By Richard Flory, Executive Director, Center for Religion and Civic Culture, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
For Americans who do not follow evangelical Christian media, James Dobson may not have been a household name. Yet the views he promoted shaped US society for more than 50 years.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, August 21, 2025