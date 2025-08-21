Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Let ‘performative males’ be – gender has always been a performance and our need for authenticity is bad for us

By Alexander Stoffel, Lecturer in International Politics, Queen Mary University of London
Authenticity, everyone’s looking for it, yet it seems nowhere to be found. From the political arena to pop culture to relationships, our obsessive search for authenticity is a symptom of its absence.

We have many terms to describe insincerity and inauthenticity in the age of social media. There’s virtue signalling, which is presenting yourself as aligning with an opinion, cause or social justice movement in order to look good while not really caring about it. There’s also queerbaiting,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Anger after university cuts funds supporting dictionary of Australianisms
~ By ‘focusing on the family,’ James Dobson helped propel US evangelicals back into politics – making the Religious Right into the cultural force it is today
~ Did Trump really resolve six conflicts in a matter of months? We spoke to the experts to find out
~ The economic pros and cons of building more and more data centres in the UK
~ Sorry, Baby: a sad, funny, profound film about life after trauma
~ Football fans will see Nigel Farage’s branded kit for the cynical move it is
~ Edinburgh TV festival: James Harding’s MacTaggart lecture is a passionate defence of the BBC
~ The UK Space Agency has been absorbed into the science department. The potential effects are still unclear
~ Our primate ancestors evolved in the cold – not the tropics
~ Climate change is profoundly affecting livelihoods across Canada
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter