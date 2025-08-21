Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Did Trump really resolve six conflicts in a matter of months? We spoke to the experts to find out

By Rachael Jolley, International Affairs Editor, The Conversation
Sam Phelps, Commissioning Editor, International Affairs, The Conversation
The US president, Donald Trump, claims to have “solved six wars in six months”. To work out if there was any substance to his claims, The Conversation international affairs editors Sam Phelps and Rachael Jolley interviewed six academic experts on those regions to find out what Trump actually did, and whether it made a difference.

India-Pakistan armed conflict in May 2025


Natasha Lindstaedt, a professor in government at the University of Essex, said that TrumpThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
