Human Rights Observatory

Our primate ancestors evolved in the cold – not the tropics

By Jason Gilchrist, Lecturer in the School of Applied Sciences, Edinburgh Napier University
Most people imagine our early primate ancestors swinging through lush tropical forests. But new research shows that they were braving the cold.

As an ecologist who has studied chimpanzees and lemurs in the field in Uganda and Madagascar, I am fascinated by the environments that shaped our primate ancestors. These new findings overturn decades of assumptions about how – and where – our lineage began.

The question of our own evolution is of fundamental importance to understanding who we are. The…The Conversation


