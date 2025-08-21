Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sleep apnoea and the unlikely role of conch shells

By Jo-Anne Johnson, Head of Undergraduate Medicine, Anglia Ruskin University
Could blowing a conch shell help treat sleep apnoea? As a doctor working in sleep medicine, this unexpected news story certainly grabbed my attention. My first reaction was scepticism – sleep specialists don’t typically prescribe natural objects found on beaches as medical therapy. But perhaps I was too hasty to dismiss the idea.

For those unfamiliar with them, a conch shell is the spiral home of a large sea snail…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
