‘These people do it naturally’: President Trump’s views on immigrant farmworkers reflect a long history of how farming has been idealized and practiced in America

By Doug Sackman, Professor of History, University of Puget Sound
Historically, farm work in the United States has been carefully constructed to appear natural, including the racism and labor exploitation that characterizes it, a scholar writes.The Conversation


