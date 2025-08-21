Tolerance.ca
Parenting strategies are shifting as neuroscience brings the developing brain into clearer focus

By Nancy L. Weaver, Professor of Behavioral Science, Saint Louis University
A friend offhandedly told me recently, “It’s so easy to get my daughter to behave after her birthday – there are so many new toys to take away when she’s bad!”

While there is certainly an appeal to such a powerful parenting hack, the truth is that there’s a pretty big downside to parenting with punishments.

For about the past two decades, scientists have been discovering more and more about the growing brain. This exploration of neurobiology has led to new types of trauma…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
