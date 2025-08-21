Here’s why Canada’s parents and grandparents reunification program is problematic
By Megan Gaucher, Associate Professor, Department of Law and Legal Studies, Carleton University
Asma Atique, Research Fellow, Migration, Toronto Metropolitan University
Ethel Tungohan, Associate Professor in Politics, Canada Research Chair (Tier 2) in Canadian Migration Policy, Impacts and Activism, York University, Canada
Harshita Yalamarty, Assistant Professor, Geography and Environmental Studies, Toronto Metropolitan University
International conventions dictate that families have a right to be together. But Canada’s current parent and grandparent reunification program makes that difficult.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, August 21, 2025