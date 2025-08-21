Tolerance.ca
Grandparenting from a distance: what’s lost when families are separated, and how to bridge the gap

By Sulette Ferreira, Transnational Family Specialist and Researcher, University of Johannesburg
Becoming a grandparent is often envisioned as a deeply intimate, hands-on journey, holding a newborn, sharing first smiles, witnessing the first wobbly steps. It is traditionally grounded in physical presence, marked by spontaneous visits.

For many grandparents whose children have emigrated, however, these defining moments often unfold not in person, but through screens, filtered through time zones, digital platforms, and a lingering sense of distance.

This is true in South Africa, a country with rising emigration, especially among young…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
