Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

It’s time to end physical punishment of kids once and for all, WHO says

Over half of all children under-18 worldwide continue to experience corporal punishment on an annual basis, according to a new report from the World Health Organization (WHO).  


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Amid massive destruction of Gaza City, UN chief renews ceasefire call
~ GCSE results are out – but is the system worth it?
~ Chalmers wins tail wind on tax reform from roundtable
~ Grattan on Friday: a laundry basket of reform leaves a lot of washing to be done
~ What is Kick, the platform that livestreamed a man’s death this week?
~ This Indonesian island is projected to be an ‘Eco-City,’ but at what cost?
~ Israel’s plan for massive new West Bank settlement would make a Palestinian state impossible
~ Pakistani medical degrees leave Kashmir graduates without practice rights in India
~ Labor rebounds to leads in Victorian and Queensland Resolve polls
~ With eyes on re-election, Netanyahu’s fights with world leaders aim to distract from many political problems
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter