Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is Kick, the platform that livestreamed a man’s death this week?

By Mark R Johnson, Lecturer in Digital Cultures, University of Sydney
Earlier this week, a Frenchman named Raphaël Graven died in his sleep during a livestreamed broadcast on the Kick platform.

Known online as Jean Pormanove, the man appeared to have been subjected to violence and humiliation in online videos for months, according to reports.

French police are investigatingThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Amid massive destruction of Gaza City, UN chief renews ceasefire call
~ GCSE results are out – but is the system worth it?
~ Chalmers wins tail wind on tax reform from roundtable
~ Grattan on Friday: a laundry basket of reform leaves a lot of washing to be done
~ This Indonesian island is projected to be an ‘Eco-City,’ but at what cost?
~ Israel’s plan for massive new West Bank settlement would make a Palestinian state impossible
~ Pakistani medical degrees leave Kashmir graduates without practice rights in India
~ Labor rebounds to leads in Victorian and Queensland Resolve polls
~ With eyes on re-election, Netanyahu’s fights with world leaders aim to distract from many political problems
~ USA/Global: Tech made by Palantir and Babel Street pose surveillance threats to pro-Palestine student protestors & migrants
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter