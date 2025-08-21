Tolerance.ca
Pakistani medical degrees leave Kashmir graduates without practice rights in India

By Syed Ahmad Rufai
Hundreds of Kashmiri medical students who pursued their degrees in Pakistan find themselves trapped in a bureaucratic limbo, unable to practice medicine in India despite years of training and investment.


