Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is it too late to get a flu shot?

By Adrian Esterman, Professor of Biostatistics and Epidemiology, University of South Australia
If last year is anything to go by, the flu season is dragging on. So, it’s still worth getting a flu shot if you haven’t had one already this year.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Pakistani medical degrees leave Kashmir graduates without practice rights in India
~ Labor rebounds to leads in Victorian and Queensland Resolve polls
~ With eyes on re-election, Netanyahu’s fights with world leaders aim to distract from many political problems
~ USA/Global: Tech made by Palantir and Babel Street pose surveillance threats to pro-Palestine student protestors & migrants
~ What is a company financial statement? How can it help you spot good or bad investments?
~ Guide to the classics: Joseph Conrad’s Lord Jim sees humanity’s darkness
~ Flashing mouthguards that signal a head injury will soon hit the rugby field – are they a game changer?
~ Do you take your own blood pressure at home? Here’s how to choose the device that fits your arm best
~ Dingoes are not domestic dogs – new evidence shows these native canines are on their own evolutionary path
~ Extremists are targeting young Australians who crave belonging. What can we do?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter