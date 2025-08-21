Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

With eyes on re-election, Netanyahu’s fights with world leaders aim to distract from many political problems

By Ran Porat, Affiliate Researcher, The Australian Centre for Jewish Civilisation, Monash University
The Israel prime minister faces a world of problems, at home and abroad – but he is also a wily political operator with one eye on the 2026 elections.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
