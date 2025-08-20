Do you take your own blood pressure at home? Here’s how to choose the device that fits your arm best
By Ritu Trivedi, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, School of Health Sciences, University of Sydney
Clara Chow, Cardiologist at Westmead Hospital; Director of the Westmead Applied Research Centre, University of Sydney
Dean Picone, Senior Research Fellow, Sydney School of Health Sciences, Faculty of Medicine and Health, University of Sydney
New research suggests many Australians may be using home blood pressure monitors with cuffs that don’t fit their arm properly. This can lead to inaccurate readings.
- Wednesday, August 20, 2025