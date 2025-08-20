Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Do you take your own blood pressure at home? Here’s how to choose the device that fits your arm best

By Ritu Trivedi, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, School of Health Sciences, University of Sydney
Clara Chow, Cardiologist at Westmead Hospital; Director of the Westmead Applied Research Centre, University of Sydney
Dean Picone, Senior Research Fellow, Sydney School of Health Sciences, Faculty of Medicine and Health, University of Sydney
New research suggests many Australians may be using home blood pressure monitors with cuffs that don’t fit their arm properly. This can lead to inaccurate readings.The Conversation


