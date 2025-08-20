Dingoes are not domestic dogs – new evidence shows these native canines are on their own evolutionary path
By Kylie M. Cairns, Research fellow in canid and wildlife genomics, UNSW Sydney
Bradley Smith, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, CQUniversity Australia
Euan Ritchie, Professor in Wildlife Ecology and Conservation, School of Life & Environmental Sciences, Deakin University
Thomas Newsome, Associate Professor in Global Ecology, University of Sydney
New research suggests dingoes are distinct enough to have their own scientific name. If this is accepted, it will have far-reaching consequences
- Wednesday, August 20, 2025