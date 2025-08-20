Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Kangaroo Island is a quietly powerful Australian debut that explores family, grief and belonging

By Chris Thompson, Lecturer in Theatre, Australian Catholic University
There’s a pretty funny “in joke” in the opening scenes of the new Australian film Kangaroo Island.

Shortly after we meet Lou Wells (played by Rebecca Breeds) – an ex-pat Australian actor trying to make her Hollywood dream come true in Los Angeles – we learn her only real success to date has been playing a dubious character in a popular TV soap drama.

The joke, in case you missed it, is that Breed’s real-life launching pad was Home & Away. Although, if her performance in this film (along with her lead role in the 2021 series Clarice)…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
