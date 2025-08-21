Tolerance.ca
USA/Global: Tech made by Palantir and Babel Street pose surveillance threats to pro-Palestine student protestors & migrants

By Amnesty International
The US authorities are using automated artificial intelligence (AI)-powered surveillance tools to deliberately target non-US citizens and pose risks to those who speak out for Palestinian rights, said Amnesty International, amid the country’s ongoing unlawful clampdown on migrants, refugees and asylum seekers.   Amnesty International reviewed documentation from the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) public records, […] The post USA/Global: Tech made by Palantir and Babel Street pose surveillance threats to pro-Palestine student protestors & migrants   appeared first on Amnesty International.…


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
