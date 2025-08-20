Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

From sea ice to ocean currents, Antarctica is now undergoing abrupt changes – and we’ll all feel them

By Nerilie Abram, Chief Scientist, Australian Antarctic Division and Professor of Climate Science, Australian National University
Ariaan Purich, Senior Lecturer in Climate Science, Monash University
Felicity McCormack, Antarctic Research Fellow and Senior Lecturer, Monash University
Jan Strugnell, Professor of Marine Biology and Aquaculture, James Cook University
Matthew England, Deputy Director of the ARC Australian Centre for Excellence in Antarctic Science and Scientia Professor in Oceanography, UNSW Sydney
The vast ice of Antarctica has long seemed impregnable. But sudden changes are arriving – from shrinking sea ice to melting ice sheets and slowing ocean currents.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
